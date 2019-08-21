Selfie-ready Van Gogh exhibit comes to Springfield

(WTNH) — A new exhibit lets you experience Van Gogh like never before.

“Van Gogh For All” at Springfield Museums brings 19th century artist Vincent Van Gogh into the 21st century.

“It’s a modern approach to learning about art history,” said Springfield Museums curator Maggie North.

What makes it different from other exhibits: everything you see, you can touch. You can walk into landscapes and even his bedroom painting.

Touch screens bring works like “Starry Night” to life. “You can swirl the background of a touch screen and really get the feel of what it was like for Van Gogh,” said North.



“It’s a great photo opp too,” said North. “It’s definitely an exhibit that you can leave with a memento from.”

