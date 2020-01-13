Sen. Blumenthal to call on navigation apps to update service

(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal says due to outdated maps, he will be calling on transportation apps on Monday to upgrade their service.

Senator Blumenthal will be calling on Waze and Google Maps to update their apps.

The lack of updates has caused truck drivers to hit bridges and cause massive traffic delays because they follow the navigation. One bridge on the Merrit Parkway has been hit nearly 150 times over the decade.

He will be calling on big tech upgrades Monday morning at 11 a.m.