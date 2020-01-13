Breaking News
Firefighters tackle structure fire in Wallingford

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Sen. Blumenthal to call on navigation apps to update service

Technology

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal says due to outdated maps, he will be calling on transportation apps on Monday to upgrade their service.

Senator Blumenthal will be calling on Waze and Google Maps to update their apps.

The lack of updates has caused truck drivers to hit bridges and cause massive traffic delays because they follow the navigation. One bridge on the Merrit Parkway has been hit nearly 150 times over the decade.

He will be calling on big tech upgrades Monday morning at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss