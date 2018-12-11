Social Media Powers a Personal Look-Back at 2018

(WTNH) — Thousands of photos and videos are published online on a daily basis onto social networks like Facebook and Instagram as a way of showcasing life moments to friends and family. It is almost tradition to end the year recapping those highlights and social media is making it easier to do:

Spotify’s 2018 Wrapped:

Music app Spotify has released its’ 2018 Wrapped feature where users are encouraged to access SpotifyWrapped.com. Once logged with account credentials, users are able to see a breakdown of top songs, artists and the amount of time spent with the app. Spotify generates a shareable graphic that can be published to Instagram and Twitter using #2018Wrapped as well on Facebook.

Facebook’s Year in Review:

Every December over the past several years, Facebook has been creating fun, personalized videos using photos which users have published to its’ app and site over time. A curated 2018 Year in Review video appears within a user’s feed and can be shared with friends and family. Facebook is no stranger to sharing memories; on a daily basis it allows users to take a look back in time at ‘Memories‘ from that specific day over the course of time. See your Facebook Year in Review by accessing: www.facebook.com/memories

Instagram’s Top Nine:

Facebook-owned photo and video app, Instagram, also has the ability to aggregate a user’s most popular photos from 2018. There is no feature yet to be able to pull your own Top Nine photos – the trend is 9 photos because of the square layout, allowing for a three photo by three photo look. By using a website like www.topnine.co or by downloading the free Best Nine app on iPhone or Android, the third party sites pull and curate a collage of an Instagram user’s most-liked photos of the year.

Check out your top moments of the year to put together a life recap to share with friends. News 8 will also have a year in review for Connecticut news – stay tuned!