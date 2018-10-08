Social Network Google+ Officially Shuts Down

(WTNH) -- Google+ was launched in 2011 as a place to share updates, photos and videos to the public or to various "circles" or categorized groups that a user organized friends by. The social network created by Google was quickly placed into the shadows by competitors like Facebook and Twitter which held more solid user bases.

In a blog post published today, Google has announced the sunset of Google+ over a period of the next ten months. This was triggered after a Wall Street Journal investigation called-out the tech giant for exposing user data beginning last spring. A "software glitch" was exposed allowing for the access to information from users on Google+.

Ben Smith, Google Fellow and Vice President of Engineering, published a statement in regards to an effort called "Project Strobe" to review security of data across Google platforms. He mentioned that within the audit, a bug was discovered in the Google+ People API which allowed third party apps to access information that was not marked as public. Google has stressed that "we found no evidence that any developer was aware of this bug or abusing the API and we found no evidence that any profile data was misused."

Users who have a Google+ profile page are given a period of time, until August 2019, to download and migrate their data, if so desired.