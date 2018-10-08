Technology

Social Network Google+ Officially Shuts Down

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 02:20 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 02:20 PM EDT

(WTNH) -- Google+ was launched in 2011 as a place to share updates, photos and videos to the public or to various "circles" or categorized groups that a user organized friends by. The social network created by Google was quickly placed into the shadows by competitors like Facebook and Twitter which held more solid user bases.

In a blog post published today, Google has announced the sunset of Google+ over a period of the next ten months. This was triggered after a Wall Street Journal investigation called-out the tech giant for exposing user data beginning last spring. A "software glitch" was exposed allowing for the access to information from users on Google+.

Related Content: How To Check Your Stored Google Search History and Location Data

Ben Smith, Google Fellow and Vice President of Engineering, published a statement in regards to an effort called "Project Strobe" to review security of data across Google platforms. He mentioned that within the audit, a bug was discovered in the Google+ People API which allowed third party apps to access information that was not marked as public. Google has stressed that "we found no evidence that any developer was aware of this bug or abusing the API and we found no evidence that any profile data was misused."

Users who have a Google+ profile page are given a period of time, until August 2019, to download and migrate their data, if so desired. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center