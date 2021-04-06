South Windsor Police provide tips for keeping kids safe while using Discord

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in South Windsor are warning parents about the popular chatroom service called Discord.

Discord is a messaging and voice chat service that’s commonly used by people who play video games. There are groups, otherwise known as servers, on Discord for popular multiplayer games such as Minecraft, Among Us, Fortnite, and more.

But over the past few months, police in South Windsor have seen an increase in investigations involving Discord, and they want parents to take precautions.

There are concerns that children may be subject to inappropriate content when they use it. The program can be used either on a desktop, an Android phone, or an Apple phone.

Police said it is not uncommon to see elementary school-age children on the platform, even though Discord is only for people 13 and older.

Police are asking parents to monitor their child’s Discord activity and enable the safety settings. Those include:

Setting a secure password

Enabling two-factor authentication

Enable “Keep me Safe”, which will scan direct messages (DMs) for inappropriate content

Direct message settings, which blocks DMs from server groups

Friend request settings, where you can determine who can send a friend request

Teach your child how to use blocking functions

A note too: Discord is not exclusive to the gaming community; Discord says there are chatrooms for almost everything, like school clubs, art communities, and even groups of friends spending time together.

For more information and safety tips, visit Discord’s safety page here or watch a video from Discord here.