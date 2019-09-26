Space plane may soon get you across the globe in 4 hours

(WTNH) — Flying from London to Australia could soon be a lot quicker.

The UK Space Agency says a hyper-sonic rocket engine could shorten the trip by up to 80%.

Right now, it takes about 22 hours by plane from England to Australia. The new ‘space plane’ could cut it down to four hours.

Reaction Engines, the British aerospace manufacturer who came up with the ‘space plane,’ says it will break the sound barrier.

That hasn’t happened since the supersonic jet, Concorde, was grounded in 2003.

The company is nearly finished with the construction of a test facility.