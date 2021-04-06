Spring cleaning for your digital devices

(WTNH) — It’s right about the time when people begin to think about spring cleaning, but don’t be confined to the garage or that forgotten closet. It’s also a good idea to remove digital clutter from your devices.

Take your phone, for instance. We do a lot of important things on our iPhones from social media, emailing, gaming, to banking.

The National Cybersecurity Alliance and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are encouraging everyone when it comes to your phones, laptops, and tablets to be proactive. Digital spring cleaning will go a long way in safeguarding against any number of potentially disruptive issues.

Luke Frey of BBB Connecticut suggests, “A great way to monitor if scams are happening to you, or if your identity has been taken, is monitoring your email account and seeing if people are placing orders, using your email address, credit card address. All of those things.”

Frey also recommends you update your software. By doing so, he said, your iPhone runs smoother, your computer fights off scammers and protects you from ID theft.