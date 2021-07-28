‘Tably’ app uses AI to determine your cat’s happiness

(ABC News) — If you’ve ever wondered if your cat is happy, there’s an app for that.

It’s called “Tably,” and the Canadian developers claim with the swish of a tail, artificial intelligence (AI) can decode subtle facial cues of cats to assess how they feel.

Some who’ve tested the app said it’s not “purrfect” because it does not always register a black cat’s face. Aminal welfare experts said, however, it could be useful, especially to new cat owners who want to know how their feline is feeling “right meow.”

The app is in Beta mode. More information can be found here.