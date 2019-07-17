Trending online: Photo editing app shows aging effect

(WTNH) — Making rounds online through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram newsfeeds are photos of elderly-looking friends.

Those friends are experimenting with an app that has been around since 2017, but this self-proclaimed “state of the art photo-editor powered by AI” app has released new fun features; including one that allows you to meet your future self.

The Russian-owned FaceApp allows users to upload selfies, directly taking a photo in the app or by accessing photos from a photo library, and adjusting the features to see various filters.

The most popular filter now is the “time travel” option which adds a few wrinkles and adds a touch of grey to perfect the look of aging on an individual using artificial intelligence (AI).

There are many additional filters that the app also offers, like the ability to test various hair colors, appear younger or turn a user in to the opposite sex.

FaceApp is used for amusement, however, industry privacy experts have warned about issues that this app can cause.

It is always advisable to scan through privacy policies of apps upon downloading to see where your photo can appear or how it can be used outside of your own personal sharing. Many apps, including FaceApp, share information with partners or can use your photo or content publicly in the future. Some even retain access in to your device’s photo content.

Take a look at FaceApp’s Privacy Policy here.

To scroll through your app settings in order to see which of your downloaded apps have access to your phone features:

On iPhone – open “Settings” click on “Privacy”. By clicking on each of the features, you are able to see which apps you have allowed access to items like your photos, camera, microphone, location, etc. Users can revoke access by toggling the button from green to white.

Note that some apps will no longer work if access to these key elements is revoked.