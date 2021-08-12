UConn bringing new fan engagement tech to Rentschler Field

(WTNH) — As they compete for your entertainment dollar, The University of Connecticut (UConn) has teamed up with a Texas-based company to enhance your in-game experience.

Digital Seat Media has brought digital seat tag technology to Baylor University. The plan is for them to be installed at Renschler Field in East Hartford as well. They aim to be ready for the Huskies football home opener on Sept. 4.

The tags will be installed on every seat and will allow fans to instantly access UConn’s Digital Seat Portal. And, it won’t require an app download.

“That platform allows them to do multiple, different things on there,” said Digital Seat Media CEO, Cameron Fowler. “They can do things like enter to win campaigns for sponsors. They can look at digital game day programs. They can look at live game stats, rosters. There’s a lot of different features and depending on what school we’re in. We also have a thing for incident reporting if you’re having an issue, you can type on there and tell someone in real-time.”

Right now, Fowler said there are about 28 different modules on the platform. The seat tags were installed at Gampel Pavilion last year. He said they are trying to figure out if they will install them at the XL Center too.

They hope to be in about 50 venues with one million tags on seats by the end of this year.