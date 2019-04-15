Technology

U.S. Senator Blumenthal to introduce ROBOCOP Act to combat robocalls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is set to introduce the ROBOCOP Act Monday morning, an initiative that requires phone companies to provide free robocall-blocking technology. 

In a push to stop those annoying robo calls, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal says he plans to introduce the "ROBOCOP Act". 

It would require phone companies to give customers free robocall-blocking technology. Senator Blumenthal plans to introduce the act in Hartford at 11 a.m. 

Robocalls are now the top consumer complaint to the Federal Trade Commission. More than 26 billion robocalls were made last year.

