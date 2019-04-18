Video: Go behind the scenes of how State Police solve Connecticut's crimes every day

(WTNH) - It is not easy covering some of the most high profile murder cases: the sexual assaults, the officer-involved shootings like the one in Hamden going on right now, and law officers are doing it under a media microscope.

They work in some of the most difficult conditions, at graphic and violent crime scenes to bodies buried deep in the woods. So what is it like on the other side of the crime tape?

They let News 8 into their crime scene van to show some of the newest technology. It can be seen in the video above.

If you are interested in becoming a trooper now is the time, they’re taking applications through May 31.