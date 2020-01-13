Virus causes Hamden Public Schools to suspend email, internet access in all schools

Technology
Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A virus has caused Hamden Public Schools to suspend email and internet access in all schools and programs.

On Monday, district officials told News 8 the decision was to help mitigate the virus.

Parents needing to contact their child’s school or district offices should do so by telephone. A list of numbers can be found on the district’s website.

The outage will not affect school operations, programs, or athletics.

“We can still teach and learn ‘offline,'” the district said.

The outage should remain for a few days.

