Warning: Officials warn Facebook users about hoax messages

(WRIC) - Have you been getting annoying Facebook messages in your inbox? Well you can ignore them according to Plaquemines Parish office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

They say there was a cloning epidemic on Facebook about 18 months ago which was real, and some people do still get hacked. However, this message is different.

The message begins with “Hi... I actually got another friend request from you yesterday which I ignored so you may want to check your account.”