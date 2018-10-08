Technology

Warning: Officials warn Facebook users about hoax messages

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 06:16 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 07:24 AM EDT

Warning: Officials warn Facebook users about hoax messages

(WRIC) - Have you been getting annoying Facebook messages in your inbox? Well you can ignore them according to Plaquemines Parish office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. 

They say there was a cloning epidemic on Facebook about 18 months ago which was real, and some people do still get hacked. However, this message is different.

The message begins with “Hi... I actually got another friend request from you yesterday which I ignored so you may want to check your account.”

It then instructs you to hold your finger down and forward the message.

Officials in Plaquemines parish are urging people to stop forwarding the message about being hacked.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center