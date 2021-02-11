What is it like to date during the COVID-19 pandemic?

(WTNH) — Social-distancing and quarantining. You could say it has been difficult to meet people and date organically. Despite the challenges, people are still finding love.

Was it love at first sight like Sandy and Danny? Or love at first swipe? Let’s bring it to the 21st century now.

“That’s the way of the world these days,” said Tori Lemme, Danbury.

Meet Tori Lemme, she says saying dating hasn’t been the easiest. But dating during the pandemic has brought on added challenges!

“We weren’t going out, we weren’t meeting anybody new,” said Tori. So the 24-year-old put love’s fate in the palm of her hand and downloaded the dating app, Hinge.

“I think it was when the pandemic first hit,” said Tori. “Truly that was the only way I was going to meet someone.”

And that she did. She found a match!

Over the summer, Tori’s dating profile caught the attention of Jake Carvalho.

“Obviously I did like her first photo,” said Jake Carvalho, South Windsor. “So I continued to scroll and I saw we have a lot of similarities which kind of drew me towards her.”

After a month of talking the phone, “We were able to eat outside; we both had masks on until we got to the table,” said Jake.

The coronavirus may have put a lot on pause, but according to Hinge, finding love wasn’t one of them.

“Matches are growing and people are not taking this year off from dating,” said Logan Ury, Director of Relationship Science, Hinge

Logan Ury, the Director of Relationship Science for Hinge, says daters have adapted.

“Now we’re setting people up every two seconds,” said Logan.

Just like everything else, many of those dates have become virtual.

“I’ve heard users say the video date is the new coffee date. So we’re really seeing people become more intentional about how they’re dating and that’s why we predict that not just will video dating be here to stay but that we will actually see a relationships boom in 2021,” said Logan.

If you are looking for romance, it’s important to remember – online dating isn’t always a bed of roses.

“The FBI is really concerned that the messaging is clear to the general public. If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is,” said Charles Grady, Public Affairs Specialist, FBI Connecticut

Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI in Connecticut Charles Grady says the person on the other end of the phone may not always be after your heart but instead your wallet. So, do your own detective work.

“Most often what we see is people making this romantic falling love overtures at someone and then asking for personal information and ways to get financial,” said Charles. “Do anything and everything in your power to verify.”

That’s something Tori did early on.

“I went and looked at other social media outlets of his which seems a little bit crazy but you want to make sure there is consistency throughout,” said Tori.

“So if you’re going to use an app or something, just really go into it open-minded,” said Jake.

If you do fall victim to a romance scam the FBI wants to hear from you. Head to https://www.ic3.gov to file a complaint.