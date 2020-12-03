 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

Zoom to implement new security feature based on CT Congresswoman Jahana Hayes’ suggestions

Technology

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Connecticut Congresswoman Jahana Hayes says she has been in communication with Zoom after experiencing a racially-motivated Zoom bomb in October.

Hayes says Zoom reached out to her on several platforms to find a way to make Zoom meetings more secure and safe.

“They reached out to me and said the suspend activities button was born from their security team out of recommendations I gave. Almost like panic button – automatically pause the meeting so you can navigate without all of this happening in real-time. I thought that was really valuable,” Hayes said.

She plans to keep working with Zoom as they continue ensuring all users will be safe when using their virtual meeting rooms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss