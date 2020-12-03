Zoom to implement new security feature based on CT Congresswoman Jahana Hayes’ suggestions

(WTNH) — Connecticut Congresswoman Jahana Hayes says she has been in communication with Zoom after experiencing a racially-motivated Zoom bomb in October.

Hayes says Zoom reached out to her on several platforms to find a way to make Zoom meetings more secure and safe.

“They reached out to me and said the suspend activities button was born from their security team out of recommendations I gave. Almost like panic button – automatically pause the meeting so you can navigate without all of this happening in real-time. I thought that was really valuable,” Hayes said.

She plans to keep working with Zoom as they continue ensuring all users will be safe when using their virtual meeting rooms.