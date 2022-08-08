HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a teen in connection with a shooting that occurred last month.

Police said on July 17, officers responded to the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court for the report of shots fired and a car accident. Witnesses told police there was gunfire between a person walking and a person inside the car that crashed.

Hamden police said two homes were struck, but no injuries were reported.

On Sunday, Hamden police arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting. The teen was charged with first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault. The suspect is being held at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact police at 203-230-4047.