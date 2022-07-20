WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly being involved in stolen car incidents.

Police said on Tuesday just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the Stop & Shop gas station on North Colony Road for the report of a theft from a car. When officers arrived, they learned that two juvenile males fled the scene after stealing a victim’s purse while she was pumping gas.

While police were canvassing the area, officers were called to the area of South Main Street and Chester Avenue where a stolen car had crashed. The juveniles inside the car then attempted to steal another car, but failed.

The juveniles then fled on foot and were seen at an Audi dealership. Moments later, police said a car was stolen out of Fabi’s Pizza. The juveniles fled the area in the stolen car and were seen by officers at a gas station on Washington Avenue.

When officers arrived, a juvenile driving the car locked the doors and drove off, leaving the other juvenile behind.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody and charged with second-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, and first-degree larceny. The teen was given a juvenile summons and released to a parent.

No additional information was released at this time.