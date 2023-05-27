WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 16-year-old Waterbury resident sustained life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run on West Main Street in Waterbury on Friday.

The victim was riding a motor scooter and was struck by a maroon 2022 Cadillac XT5, which fled the scene, according to police. The vehicle was later found unattended and taken into Waterbury Police Department custody.

The teenager is considered to be in critical condition and is being treated at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.