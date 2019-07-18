1  of  3
Teenager escapes detention center through 2nd floor window

by: Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager who escaped a juvenile detention center by dropping 30 feet out of a window has been recaptured and now faces new charges.

The Hartford Courant reports that the 17-year-old boy broke a second-floor window at the detention center in Hartford and jumped shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

State police say they found the boy at a relative’s house in Meriden.

Officials say he was injured in the fall, but the injuries weren’t serious.

He had been charged with burglary but faces new charges of escape and criminal mischief.

