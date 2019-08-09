Teens take part in Interfaith Service Day in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Young people from different faiths are coming together to help their community.

On Thursday, Jewish, Muslim, and Christian teens participated in Interfaith Service Day in New Haven.

They worked on seven community service projects throughout the city. Some of those projects wee painting a house and restoring a cemetery

“We’re here to serve our neighbor as a sign of both our unity, our common humanity, and our common son-ship and daughter-ship of the one God,” said Reverend Nicholas Porter, Founding Director, Jerusalem Peacebuilders

The teens also painted a 50-foot interfaith peace mural, which will end up on Interstate 95.