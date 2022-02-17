(WTNH) – The pressure to keep kids in-person learning has been high amid the pandemic, but with them in the classroom, it has created challenges for another group of frontline workers.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson gets a temperature check from school nurses. They are who your kids feel comfortable turning to when they have aches and pains in the classroom.

“When a child came in pre-COVID with sniffles and a little cough, it wasn’t a big deal,” said Mark Rouleau, RN at Edgewood Elementary School in Bristol.

But in-person learning amid a global pandemic? The job of a school nurse isn’t what it used to be.

“Overwhelming you know? You don’t want to see people get sick, your kids get sick, you don’t want to see your families get sick,” said Tricia Rapacky, nurse at Plainville High School.

All of a sudden, these small nurse’s offices have become mini-medical centers, managing a health crisis nobody saw coming.

Rouleau says after 44 years in the medical field, this was a challenge he wasn’t expecting as the extra supply of PPE started rolling in.

“In 2020, when we came back, we had isolation rooms, so if I had a student I was really concerned about, I would put them in the isolation room. I could camera into that room,” Rouleau said.

From isolation rooms for even the smallest symptoms to an increase in mental health cases.

“We have definitely seen much more anxiety and depression related to the pandemic,” Rapacky said.

Rapacky is helping families juggle the stress of remote learning and in-person learning, feeling isolated, and coping with changes in the classroom.

Another big change is it’s not just students knocking on the nurses’ doors. It’s the teachers and staff who work at the schools too. Everyone has had questions amid the pandemic and the person with the answers is in the nurse’s office.

There was another twist as vaccines finally rolled out.

“I vaccinated coworkers, we did the whole school system. When we started vaccinating the 5 to 11-year-olds, I was vaccinating the kids as well. It was a great feeling to know the kids saw me there, they were comfortable, I was comfortable,” Rouleau said.

Dubbed “the vial of hope” as they remained on the frontline, battling the latest spike that’s still not over just yet.

“Last year during the first years of in-person learning, we had a couple hundred cases. This year, we’ve had over 500 cases, so double that,” said Julie Simard, COVID liaison for Plainville Public Schools.

A challenging couple of years, but for these nurses doing what they love, caring and comforting their educational communities in a way they never expected.