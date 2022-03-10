EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – All across the state and country, the price of groceries and gas are increasing. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the inflation rate is nearly 8 percent, the highest in four decades.

That means people may also be paying more for things like home heating oil and rents. News 8 spoke to some tenants at an apartment complex in Groton where heat and hot water are included, and they say their rent is now going up as much as $300 a month.

Management says that is due in part to the higher costs of gas and other expenses, but tenants say they can’t afford the increase.

“So, [rent] went from $750 to $1,050 a month,” said Richard Gaudenzi.

“Everything is so expensive. I can’t even afford to even buy food anymore and that’s wrong,” said Fred Emmons.

Stop & Shop says like other retailers, it is also seeing a rise in costs, which means a rise in prices as the grocery store. Stop & Shop also says it has a GO Rewards program, so if someone buys groceries, they earn points and those points can be redeemed at gas stations.