MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Consumer Protection Commissioner issued a summary suspension for Tequila Galore in Meriden after two shootings and two major fights at the location.

On Monday, Meriden police responded to the report of a fight and shots fired at Tequila Galore. Upon arrival to the scene, officers discovered broken glass and a fresh blood-like substance inside the bar.

Officers later discovered several shell casings on Hicks Street and learned that a gunshot victim arrived to Midstate medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, Tequila Galore had two other violent incidents occur in the past few months including a shooting that took place on May 14 and a large disturbance that required twelve officers to disperse the crowd on March 12.

Tequila Galore’s premise license has been suspended effective immediately, and the bar cannot serve alcohol or open until further notice.

“We expect our permittees to take seriously the responsibility that comes with the privilege of holding a liquor permit… It is clear from these repeated events that Tequila Galore is operated in a manner that compromised the health and safety of the public,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull.

The Meriden Police Department is asking anyone with information on the fight or shooting to call Det. Giannakopoulos at 203-630-6339. To report any violent crimes, Meriden police ask you to call 203-630-6253 or to email the Major Crimes Unit at mpdtips@meridenct.gov.

Those with a concern regarding a liquor permit holder in the state may contact the DCP’s Liquor Control Division at 860-713-6210 or by emailing dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov.