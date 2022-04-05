ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Opening statements began Tuesday in the so-called Fitbit murder case. Richard Dabate is accused of brutally murdering his wife Connie, and the activity tracker around her wrist is a key piece of evidence.

No cameras are allowed in Rockville Superior Court, but News 8 was in the courtroom during Tuesday’s hours-long testimony. Investigators laid out what they said happened the morning of Connie’s murder and what they found once they entered the home.

Investigators allege the 39-year-old woman was killed by her husband inside their Ellington home in December 2015.

On the first day of trial, prosecutors called witnesses to the stand, including the three state police troopers who were among the first to arrive at the scene. They recounted finding Dabate tied to a folding chair in the kitchen and Connie shot to death in the basement.

Connie Dabate. Photo provided by the Margotta family

Dabate claims Connie was killed at the hands of an intruder, but investigators have said they found no forced entry to the home or evidence that someone fled from the property.

During cross-examination, the three witnesses were asked to describe Dabate’s demeanor that day. They said he never asked how Connie was or showed concern.

Wayne Rioux has been a longtime neighbor and friend of Connie’s parents, the Margottas, in Ellington. He was among those in the courtroom, offering his support to her family.

“They’ve been waiting a long time for this, so the pain has continued for all these years,” Rioux said. “Connie’s family wishes they didn’t have to be here today. They are thankful that the trial has begun, and they are looking forward to justice for Connie.”

Dabate and his legal team had nothing to say as they were leaving court, and they wouldn’t comment on whether Dabate will testify.

A key piece of evidence is Connie’s Fitbit, which tracked her movement and activity leading up to her death. Dabate said she was shot soon after coming home that morning, but the device indicates she was moving around the house for about an hour before she was killed.

Prosecutors also showed photos taken that day at the home and played audio from a 911 call believed to be placed by Dabate. The audio was faint, but you could hear someone moaning and requesting help.

Testimony will continue Wednesday.