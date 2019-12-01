Texas 14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in head while playing with a gun

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head while playing with a gun in what the police are referring to as a reckless injury.

According to the APD, the teenager died on Saturday morning.

“My deepest sympathies are with his family and friends,” said Police Chief Stan Standridge after confirming the boy had died.

The reckless injury was reported just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 29.

According to the APD, the 14-year old was at a third-party residence accompanied by two friends, one 15 and the other 16 years of age.

“The mother who lives in the home where all three boys were assembled left the residence,” said Police Chief Stan Standridge in a Press Conference. “Her son was aware of a firearm that was kept by the mother.”

Early information shows the unsupervised kids grabbed the firearm and started passing it around. Then the 14-year-old accidentally shot himself in the head.

The boy was taken to Hendrick Medical Center with a very serious head injury and was later transferred to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

According to the APD, the owner of the firearm mother could be charged for providing access to a firearm.

A GoFundMe account is being shared to help the family.

The Abilene ISD will be offering counseling at Madison Middle School to students/staff who need to talk about the incident.

