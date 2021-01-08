Texas man gifted new puppy after his dog goes missing

"I know Benji is still in his heart, and he'll never stop looking for Benji. But at least he's got a baby now."

CRANE, Texas (ABC Big 2/Fox 24) – Charles Perry, who lost his dog Benji last month in Crane, Texas, is still searching for his companion. But his friend, Rebecca Barbee, said it is time to move on.

“I think just give it some time,” said Barbee. “It’ll be Benji number two. I know Benji is still in his heart, and he’ll never stop looking for Benji. But at least he’s got a baby now.”

Neighbors in Crane helped Barbee adopt a new dog for Perry. Someone donated the adoption fees while Barbee’s co-worker offered up 3-month-old Missy.

“Oh, it’s awful. It just hurt my heart, you know? I told him, I said, ‘You’re taking this dog. You can still look for Benji, but I want you to have a companion.’”

Perry and the whole Crane community hope Benji will come back one day, but in the meantime, everyone is glad to see Perry smile again.

“I still look for Benji. I take her with me. She’s getting used to riding. She lays down in the front seat, and go to sleep, when I ride around. She’s just a baby. You got to treat her like a baby.”

As Missy and Perry look forward, for Perry, his mind will always dwell on Benji.

“Benji is my baby. He loves his daddy. He loves me more than my family ever loved me.”