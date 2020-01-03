Texas officer accused of kicking police K-9

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Police in Amarillo, Texas, are investigating a video posted to social media showing what police say is an officer kicking a K-9.

It happened on Dec. 30 around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, the officer deployed his K-9 to assist officers in apprehending a suspect who they say stole a vehicle that a driver left running.

Police said as other officers handcuffed the suspect, another officer kicked the K-9 one time as he walked the dog to a police vehicle.

Amarillo police told said they are investigating the incident on two fronts.

They said in a statement:

There is an Internal Affairs investigation to determine if the officer violated any department policies or procedures. The officer’s chain of command will determine disciplinary actions if there are sustained allegations of policy violations. Under Texas Penal Code Section 38.151, a person commits an offense if the person recklessly, taunts, torments, or strikes a police service animal. This offense is a Class C misdemeanor. A Criminal Investigation Division detective will review this incident and determine if we will refer a case to the Municipal Court for prosecution.

Police said K-9s live with their handlers and their families. The department said they have removed the K-9 from the officer’s home and have kenneled him with the K-9 Unit supervisor while the investigations are ongoing.

The department said the dog does not appear to have sustained any injuries from the incident, but he is scheduled to be checked by a veterinarian to be sure.

The officer is continuing to report for duty but without a K-9 partner while the above investigations are ongoing.