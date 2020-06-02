ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two Abilene, Texas, parents were arrested after their 10-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.
Kody Stone and Kathryn Crouch, both 39, were arrested and charged with endangering a child Monday in connection to an investigation that began in September 2019.
Court documents state CPS workers contacted police after Stone, Crouch and the 10-year-old child all tested positive for narcotics.
Stone and Crouch were released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond each.
No further information was released.
Latest Posts:
- Peaceful Black Lives Matter protests across CT Tuesday call out injustice following death of George Floyd
- CT Doctor makes necessary changes amidst pandemic to lower risk of life threatening infections
- Texas parents arrested after 10-year-old tests positive for meth
- CT ACLU calling for policy-changing legislation after recent police brutality, protests across the nation
- Schools get creative to allow in-person graduation experiences amid pandemic