Texting now nearly as fast as traditional typing

(CNN) – A new study shows that typing speeds on mobile devices are approaching those on physical keyboard.

According to researchers from Finland’s Aalto University, the University of Cambridge in the UK and Switzerland’s ETH Zürich, people type about 70% as fast on mobile devices as on QWERTY keyboards.

The study looked at speed and accuracy data from a typing test taken by 37,000 volunteers in 160 countries.

Researchers say those in the study texted about 36 words per minute, which increased to 36 words per minute when they used both their thumbs.

Researchers also found that those between the ages of 10 and 19 texted 10 words a minute faster than those in their 40s.