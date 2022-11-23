NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attention shoppers! Many major retailers in Connecticut will be closed this Thanksgiving, continuing the practice that was adopted during the earlier phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.
News 8 has compiled a list of stores that will be open and closed on the holiday this year, according to BlackFriday.com. Did we miss one? Send an email to webproducer@wtnh.com.
Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
- ALDI
- Apple
- Ashley Furniture
- Barnes & Noble
- Bed, Bath and Beyond
- Best Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- DSW
- Forever 21
- Game Stop
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- Home Goods
- IKEA
- J.C. Penney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Petco
- PetSmart
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Trader Joe’s
- Ulta
- Walmart
Stores open on Thanksgiving Day
Holiday hours may vary by location, so check with your closest location before you head out the door.
- ACME – Hours vary by location
- Bass Pro Shops – Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Big Lots – Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- CVS – Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dollar General – Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Family Dollar – Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Michaels – Hours vary by location
- Old Navy – Opens at 3 p.m.
- Sears – Opens at 6 p.m.
- Starbucks – Hours vary by location
- Walgreens – Hours vary by location
- Whole Foods Market – Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you’re planning on doing some in-store shopping on Black Friday, check store hours before you head out!