The Agents of Change: Coronavirus

(WTNH)– Coronavirus. A crippling, deadly disease sweeping the country.

The number of cases ballooning. Millions now infected. Fear swelling in minority communities.

The pandemic birthing heroic caregivers on the front lines. It’s also birthing “Agents of Change.”

“I first heard about COVID-19 from a news article, and it was about a girl, a student in Middletown Connecticut, being targeted, been called corona, being told by her classmates to go home.

It invigorated me… it impassioned me to want to do something at the local level to support this girl and to support the other Asian Americans who were very quickly being targeted as the source and the cause of the virus outbreak.

It is a way of targeting people according to how they look.

Myself personally, I became very fearful of going out outside doing my normal routines of just living and shopping. It has just increased my own anxiety and fears simply because of the way that I look.

I really appreciate the opportunity to speak up about racism and invite people to be educated about their implicit biases. I see myself more as serving a greater mission, a greater good.

My focus these days is to bring the same kind of advocacy to specifically the adoptee community and more specifically to the inter country adoptive community.

I appreciate the opportunity to speak as an agent of change but really I seeing all of us being agents of change because one thing that I’ve come to realize is we are living history for a few future generations. It’s really important for each of us to see ourselves as agents of change for our children and our children’s children.

Moses Farrow, Korean American, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist