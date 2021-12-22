The Ansonia Armory gets a much-needed upgrade after unsafe repairs spotted

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Just when you thought the Ansonia Armory has seen its best days, the facility is getting a recharge from city and state leaders.

During the start of the pandemic, the armory also served as a vaccination site. That’s when some ‘unsafe and badly needed repairs’ were spotted.

The renovation spearheaded by Griffin Health, Lockheed Martin, and Ion Bank Foundation started last spring, costing $150,000.        

Encouraged by the changes, community leaders are optimistic the gym’s makeover will also have a major impact on the valley community. So, what’s a gym without some hoop action from the Harlem Wizards exhibition team.

When the ball stops bouncing, the armory will be used as a vaccination site, giving this community an extra layer of protection against COVID-19.

