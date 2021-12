UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Beach Boys’ New Year’s Eve concert at Mohegan Sun has been postponed, the venue announced Tuesday.

Mohegan Sun said the event was postponed “due to an abundance of caution” and will be rescheduled.

Tickets would be honored on the rescheduled date, the venue said.

Due to an abundance of caution, The Beach Boys performance that was scheduled New Year’s Eve, December 31 , 2021 has been postponed to a later date. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. pic.twitter.com/g2IdX1Ajdf — Mohegan Sun ☀️ (@MoheganSun) December 28, 2021

No additional information was provided.