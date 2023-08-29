WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is going to cost extra to get into The Big E fair this year due to an increase in ticket prices.

The 2023 regular-price admission tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $12 for children ages 6 through 12, kids under 5 are free. In 2022, tickets were $15 for adults and $10 for children (6-12), that’s an increase of $5 more for an adult and $2 more for a child.

“This year, The Big E made the difficult decision to raise gate admission prices, the first time in 13 years! In 2010, a price of $15 for adults and $10 for children had been established, and it was our privilege to hold those prices for as long as we were able. With soaring costs for goods and services and employment, we, like many businesses, found this was no longer possible. We are fortunate to have partnered with Rocky’s Ace Hardware, official presale ticket partner of The Big E. Big E fans may purchase tickets online at TheBigE.com or in person at 12 Rocky’s Ace Hardware locations and save 20%. Advance discount tickets are available through Wednesday, September 13. Thereafter, through the end of the Fair, regular-priced tickets are available at Rocky’s and through The Big E website.” Eastern States Exposition Director of Marketing, Noreen Tassinari

Save money with advance tickets

Presale tickets do offer a discount however, all ticket sales are final. If you buy tickets in advance through September 13th they are $16 for adults (an increase of $4 this year) and $10 for children ages 6 through 12 (up $2).

Opening day is September 15th and if you plan on going that day, presale tickets are $12 for ages 6 and over.

If you plan to go to The Big E more than three times without any advance single tickets, there is a value pass option that gets you in daily during the 17 days of the fair for $70 per adult (up $20 from last year) and $35 for children ages 6 through 12 (up $15). That’s a savings of $270 for an adult and $169 for a child.

Don’t forget your Midway Magic Pass! For $30 you get one wristband that includes unlimited rides on the day you visit Monday through Friday or 26 tickets on Saturday or Sunday.

After 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday tickets are $11.

If you plan to park on the Big E fairgrounds, all main parking will be found at Gate 9, which is the first gate on Memorial Avenue if coming from the east (from Springfield, Route 5, I-91, etc.) and the last gate if coming from the west (Agawam). Be advised that it is cash-only parking, and there are no ATMs near the gate, so you will have to have $10 on hand in order to park.

The Big E will be open this year from September 15 to October 1, visit your local Rocky’s Ace Hardware for presale tickets or thebige.com.