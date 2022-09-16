WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield will be a busy place for the next few weeks as The Big E kicks off Friday morning.

The state fair is a fan favorite here in western Massachusetts and across New England! Fair organizers expect full-capacity crowds throughout the 17 days. Whether you come for the food, the largest traveling Ferris wheel, or the music, The Big E is ready for everyone to return for its 2022 season.

“We’ve got lots of new vendors, we have lots of our long-time vendors returning for the first time in a few years and we are full. For the first time in a few years, we have a full roster of foods, a full roster of retail shopping for you and we couldn’t be happier for what we have to show everyone,” said Tim Garstka.

The Big E is back and it’s bigger and better than ever, with a variety of new restaurants, rides and activities. The Big E has a star-studded lineup this year with performances from American Authors Lynyrd Skynyrd and even DJ Jazzy Jeff. Also, new food options like The Place 2 Be, Villa of Lebanon and Las Kangris featuring Puerto Rican dishes.

“Why do you think a lot of people enjoy coming to events like this? I feel like mainly the food because I know the food industry is from different places, from Maine and stuff. So you get to try new things like the donut burgers,” said Rosemarie Rosario of East Hartford.

Last year the Big E welcomed more than 1.5 million people. This year, everyone is excited to be back to enjoying some fried Oreos or visiting the egg hatchery in a full-capacity crowd.

“It’s all good news that everyone is coming out and having a great time and I think it’s going to be really incredible the first few days and then it’s going to carry us through the next 17 as well,” said Garstka.

When do the buildings and Midway open?

Big E gates open at 8:00 a.m.

The Big E Bakery is open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Buildings and Craft Common is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Avenue of States and Storrowton Village Museum & Shops are open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The New England Center is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Midway is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

When is my state/town day at The Big E?

Each day at the Big E honors something specific. For example, the first Friday is Military Appreciation Day at the Big E. Veterans, active duty military and their dependents all get in free. Here are all the special and state days this year:

Friday, September 16 – Be A Kid For A Day/Military Appreciation Day

Saturday, September 17 – 4-H & FFA Day/Maine Day

Sunday, September 18 – Storrowton Day

Monday, September 19 – Salute to West Springfield

Tuesday, September 20 – Rhode Island Day/Salute to Holyoke

Wednesday, September 21 – Connecticut Day

Thursday, September 22 – Massachusetts Day

Friday, September 23 – New Hampshire Day

Saturday, September 24 – Vermont Day

Sunday, September 25 – Grange Day/Chocolate Milk Day

Monday, September 26 – Salute to Springfield

Tuesday, September 27 – Salute to Chicopee

Wednesday, September 28 – Salute to Agawam

Thursday, September 29 – Salute to Westfield

Friday, September 30 – Harvest New England Day

Saturday, October 1 – October Fun Day

Sunday, October 2 – Salute to Special Olympics

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at the gates, or can be purchased online at thebige.com – In addition to single-day tickets, the Big E is also offering a 17-day value pass, which is valid for entry throughout the fair. Tickets for concerts at the Big E Arena are not included in the price of admission and must be purchased separately.