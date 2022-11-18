NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It may still be November, but some people are already getting a head start on their holiday shopping, starting with a Christmas tree.

There are studies that suggest putting up your holiday decorations makes you happier. If you’re looking to make your spirits brighter, why not harvest your own tree this weekend?

“We have fir, Douglas Fir, Frasier Fir, angel white pine, Colorado blue spruce, the core favorites that are able to be grown here in Connecticut,” said Farmer Tom, Jones Family Farm.

The blue spruce look beautiful, but some of the newly transplanted trees didn’t survive due to a severe through that lasted from July to October.

“The mature trees that had a nice, deep root system, not a problem,” Tom said. “They survived quite well and are thriving, ready for guests to harvest. However, the small trees that were just transplanted from our nursery had a difficult time, so we’re going to have to transplant a few more next spring to make up for what was lost this year.”

Without irrigation, it was a tricky task to keep them alive and thriving.

“Around this tree, you can see we have some composted wood chips,” Tom said. “That helps them retain moisture around the plant and suppresses the weeds.”

The desire for a perfect pine may have you feeling a financial pinch. You can opt for a pre-cut tree to save money.

“Fertilizer was more than double for us and fertilizing our Christmas trees or our strawberries, blueberries, and so on,” Tom said. “Labor is up, fuel, diesel cost, we see that at the pump. All of our costs are up. If you’re in our barnyard shed, our five to six-foot trees are the same as last year, but our harvest-your-own trees, we did have a slight increase.”

Jones Family Farms opens for the winter season on Saturday. It is their busiest time of the year, so if you plan to go on a weekend, you’ll need to make a reservation.