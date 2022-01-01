The first babies of the New Year

Conn. (WTNH – At least three babies were born in Connecticut during the first hour of 2022.

Bridgeport Hospital announced the birth of Melinda Hus. Her parents are Megan and Jeremy Hus of Newtown. Melinda was born at 12:18 a.m. She weighs 7 pounds, 3 oz.

Hartford HealthCare announced the birth of Orlando Michael Morales Jr. His parents are Kimberly Torres and Orlando Morales of Shelton. Orlando Jr. was born at 12:39 a.m. and weighed in at 3.15kg and his height is 48.3cm.

Yale New Haven Hospital announced the birth of Jay’Lon. The boy’s parents are Deshawnae and Jeremiah of New Haven. He was born at 12:47 a.m.