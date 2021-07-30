The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp hosting star-studded celebration to raise money for programs serving seriously ill children

(WTNH) – Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp will be hosting a virtual celebration to raise money for programs serving seriously ill children and their families.

On Sept. 12, The Hole in Wall Gang Camp will stream the virtual celebration.

This year’s celebration will feature appearances by Bradley Cooper, Corbin Bleu, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Nikki M. James, David Letterman, Matthew McConaughey, Seth Meyers, Melissa Newman, Al Pacino, Lea Salonga, Blair Underwood, Bubba Watson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Vanessa Williams and others.

The event comes after a fire destroyed several buildings at the camp on Feb. 12, 2021.

RELATED: Cause of fire that destroyed several buildings at Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp ‘undetermined’, no indication it was intentionally set

The celebration will start at 7 p.m. and is free. To RSVP fill out this form.

It will be live streaming here.