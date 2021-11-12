New DraftKings Sportsbook set to open to the public at Foxwoods Resort & Casino on Saturday

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) – The new DraftKing Sportsbook at Foxwoods Resort & Casino will open to the public on Saturday, but News 8 got a sneak peek on Friday.

One thing that you can see is a huge 20 foot by 30-foot LED screen. It’s the biggest in the industry and it’s the first thing that may catch people’s eye in the two-story 12,000 square-foot space.

It also has a full-service restaurant, but what may be the biggest draw is that people can place their bets in person at the teller windows.

“It’s been a really tough 18 months from having to lay off and reduce our workforce. Then looking to hire back and not having people be available, so right now, we have about 300 to 350 openings,” said Jason Guyot, President & CEO of Foxwoods Resort & Casino.

People can also place their bets at kiosks, which are already up and running on the casino floors. There are 50 of them throughout the property.