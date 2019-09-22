The President of Poland’s state visit to CT, attends mass in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — President Andrzej Duda of Poland began his State visit to Connecticut by attending mass at Holy Cross Church in New Britain Sunday afternoon.

The mass began with a Polish military song and a parade of local scouts and clergy. The ceremony commenced in mostly Polish.

President Duda attends mass at Holy Cross Church in New Britain Sunday

One member of the clergy read a passage from Luke 16:13 in English: “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”

President Duda and his wife attend mass at Holy Cross Church Sunday in New Britain

President Duda sat in the front row next to his wife, singing and praying along with a packed house of parishioners.

President Duda accepts communion at mass Sunday at Holy Cross Church, New Britain

The mass ended with both the Polish national anthem and “God Bless America.”

President Duda presents a plaque to clergy of Holy Cross Church Sunday in New Britain

As they exited the church, the Polish delegation received a standing ovation as the First Lady waved to the crowd.