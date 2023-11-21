FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI/WTNH) — The Rolling Stones announced Tuesday they are going back on the road with a brand-new tour starting next year.

New Englanders can expect to see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The popular band is also scheduled to perform at Metlife Stadium on May 23, 2024.

Earlier this year, the Stones released their new album Hackney Diamonds, which just received a Grammy nomination for the lead single “Angry.”

The album is also the Stones’ first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec, 1 at 10 a.m. local time.