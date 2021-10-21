The Salvation Army in CT holding Day of Giving to provide help for those who need it

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Salvation Army in Connecticut is holding a Day of Giving on Thursday to provide help for those who are feeling hopeless.

News 8 is partnering with the Salvation Army to help with their Day of Giving.

The Salvation Army continues to operate year-round services such as housing assistance for homeless families, veterans, and young adults, as well as emergency assistance for victims of human trafficking. The programs served more than 155,000 people last year.

RELATED: Salvation Army celebrating its Day of Giving by helping a mother get a home, reunite with her children following fire

In 2020, the Salvation Army in CT provided:

1,740,492 Meals were provided

1,562 Individuals were sheltered

20,661 Nights of shelter provided

7,354 Children were served for Christmas

35,170 Christmas toys were provided

To donate to The Salvation Army’s Restoring Hope Day of Giving and make a difference, you can call 475-207-5501, text Hope4CT to 71777, or visit SalvationArmyCT.org.