HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Hartford’s Board of Regents announced a number of new appointments including Stephen M. Mulready as the interim president of the university.

Mulready earned his MBA from the University of Hartford in 1977 and most recently served as dean of their Barney School of Business. According to the university he is the first graduate to serve in the role of dean. Mulready said of his appointment :

“My education from the University of Hartford has been invaluable in helping me reach my life and career goals…I am excited to take on this role during a time of transition and momentum, leading the UHart Start strategic action plan with the goal of continuing to position the University as a leader among peer institutions. I look forward to working with our UHart community to further the best interests of this very special place.”

The position of president became available when former president Gregory Woodard announced his retirement on February 24th. In his time as president, Woodard was responsible for the creation of more than 16 new academic programs, transitioned to Division III athletics and raised more than $75 million for the university.

Along with the university president, the Board of Regents also appointed former Black & Decker CEO Donald Allen Jr. as the board chair and Katherine Black, formerly the associate dean for budget and finance in the College of Arts and Sciences, as the new permanent provost.

The university is continuing to search for a permanent president.