GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Salmon Brook Park in Granby is hosting an exciting attraction this weekend, the ‘World’s Largest Bounce House‘.

The 10,000 square feet inflatable obstacle course is adorned with basketball hoops, ball pits, obstacle courses and more fun features.

If you’re looking to jump around in the bounce house, be sure to bring plenty of water to handle the brutal summer heat that’s expected in Connecticut this weekend through July 21.