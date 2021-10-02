These are the top Halloween costumes of 2021, according to one survey

(NEWS10) – An estimated $10.14 billion will be spent on Halloween-related goods this year — and plenty of that is going toward costumes, according to the latest numbers from the National Retail Federation.

The NRF, a Washington D.C.-based retail association, recently published the results of a survey that indicated that more Americans (65%) are planning to participate in spooky Halloween activities than in 2020 (58%). The NRF added that interest is actually nearing “pre-pandemic levels,” citing a 2019 poll in which 68% of Americans said they would be participating.

“Americans plan to spend more than ever to make this Halloween a memorable one,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Retailers have implemented a number of measures, such as bringing in Halloween products earlier than normal, to ensure their shelves are stocked with seasonal candy, décor, and other items ahead of this important holiday.”

The survey, which polled over 8,000 consumers, also suggested that 46% of Americans are planning on dressing up and, collectively, will spend an estimated $3.32 billion on costumes.

The poll also revealed which costumes Americans will be wearing come Halloween night. Superheroes, perhaps not surprisingly, topped the NRF’s list of most popular costumes for kids, while more traditional costumes topped the list for adults and pets.

Keep reading for a full list of this year’s most popular costumes, according to the NRF’s survey.

Top 10 kids costumes

Spiderman Princess Batman Superhero Witch Ghost Pumpkin Superman Zombie Avengers character

Top 10 adult costumes

Witch Vampire Ghost Cat Pirate Batman Zombie Superman/The Joker Spiderman/Dracula Avenger character

Top 10 pet costumes

Pumpkin Hot dog Superhero/Cat Bumblebee Ghost Bat Lion Dog/Witch Devil/Pirate Batman

To estimate what Americans would be spending on Halloween this year and the ways they plan to celebrate, the NRF surveyed 8,061 consumers from Sept. 1-8, with the help of Prosper Insights & Analytics. The survey also found that 45% of consumers plan to start shopping in September, and 39% the first two weeks in October.