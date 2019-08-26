Things drivers need to keep in mind for the new school year

(WTNH) — It’s back to school for some cities and towns in Connecticut on Monday! From Waterbury to Farmington to Prospect and Hamden, kids return to class. News 8 is here to remind students and parents what to keep in mind during new school year.

Not only do students have to change their habits, but so do drivers all over the state this week.

You probably have not seen school buses in the past couple months, but those flashing lights on them are very important. The yellow means slow down and the red means you have to stop, even if you’re driving the other way, because kids may be crossing the street.

Not stopping for a school bus with its red lights on could get you a ticket and a fine of almost $500.

It’s not just school buses you have to watch out for. Kids first have to get to the school bus stop, or some walk or ride their bikes to school. All that means as you drive to work in the mornings, you may be seeing a bunch of young, inexperienced pedestrians on the streets.

Parents should talk to their children about safety, and parents should keep safety in mind if they’re dropping their kids off at school themselves.

Also, no double parking and follow the school’s drop-off protocol. If you don’t know what that is, find out and stick to it.

Drivers remember, kids can be unpredictable, so best to slow down and stay alert any time you are near schools or bus stops.

==

