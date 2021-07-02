Third man arrested in connection to Stamford stabbing

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Stamford police have arrested a third man in connection to a stabbing that happened last month.

Police said on June 4, 2021 around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to Veteran’s Park where a 30-year-old man was stabbed.

The victim suffered a stab wound to his torso and was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police made two initial arrests of Daniel Flores and Devante Derisier.

Officials determined another suspect, Brian Towles, was involved. He was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and reckless endangerment. On July 1, Towles was taken into custody.

Police said this was not a random attack, but officers have increase patrols and visibility in this area.