WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man under the supervision of the Connecticut Department of Corrections died from complications related to the coronavirus on Wednesday. The death marks the 30th inmate in the state to die from COVID-19, according to the DOC.

Officials said the 63-year-old man was suffering from an unrelated terminal illness and was sent to an outside hospital on multiple occasions since he last entered a correctional facility on Feb. 3. The inmate tested positive for the coronavirus back in February.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff members, the patient’s health deteriorated and he succumbed to his illness on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the Department of Corrections, I extend our deepest condolences to the individual’s family and loved ones,” said Commissioner Angel Quiros. “This death is yet another reminder that we must remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. As always, I encourage everyone to get vaccinated or receive a booster shot.”

Officials said since the onset of the pandemic, each individual admitted to a DOC facility is quarantined for a 14-day period in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Inmates are also tested for the presence of the coronavirus, according to the DOC.

DOC officials said the previous inmate who died from COVID-19 passed away on March 10.