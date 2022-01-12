Thousands of educators participating in ‘blackout’ Wednesday morning to protest safety protocols

Conn. (WTNH) – Thousands of educators across the state are planning a ‘blackout’ Wednesday, by wearing black to school to protest what they say is a lack of safety protocols and measures.

More than 5,000 educators participated in a survey organized by The Board of Education Union Coalition. In that survey, 62 percent said they do not have the supplies and protocols in place to feel safe performing their jobs. That includes masking and testing.

While educators and staff agree that in-person learning is best for students, 88 percent believed superintendents should have the flexibility to move to remote instruction for a short period of time without having to make up the days.

Governor Ned Lamont responded to the educators’ planned blackout saying, “All of our schools are open, and not that many states are able to make that case. And that’s because I’d like to think that Charlene and the superintendents and the principals all lead with public health. We’ve got well over 500-thousand rapid tests out to all our schools, we’ve got millions of N-95 masks, and that’s all to give people the confidence that you can teach at school, your kids can go to school, you can go safely. And right now I think it’s working. I appreciate that there are teachers want us to do more, and every day we’re going to try to do more.”

In addition to wearing black on Wednesday, many educators are also planning to wear red to highlight the importance of in-person learning.